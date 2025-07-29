Wet weather proves no damper on West Mo Days 2025

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — Despite some wet conditions which hampered its beginning, West Moberly First Nations’ (WMFN) annual Indigenous culture event went off without delay this weekend. West Mo Days celebrated its 37th annual event, showcasing different aspects of Indigenous culture during the last weekend of July. After months of preparation, WMFN events coordinator Daniel Desjarlais told Energeticcity.ca he was exhausted after all the work to put on the event. “I’m tired but ready to go,” said Desjarlais. “It’s not as good [a crowd] as we might normally have, but there’s actually still quite a few people here. I threw up as [many] tents as I could to fight the rain and laid tarps everywhere.” To the north of the West Mo…



