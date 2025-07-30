PACE Is Closing After 31 Years of Supporting Sex Workers

By Michelle Gamage, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee PACE Society, a non-profit that supports sex workers in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, is closing after 31 years. In a message posted to its website, the society said it was closing because of “operational challenges, funding gaps, and debts,” as well as its charitable funding status being revoked, which affected what kind of funding it could apply for. PACE’s last day will be July 31, with a gathering held at a later date to bring community members together to say goodbye. The non-profit did not respond to a media request before deadline. The announcement is being met with rage and grief, as it drastically affects what services, supports and safety nets are available for street-based sex workers, who are some of the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice