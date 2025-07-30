Lil’wat development in Whistler secures funding through First Nations Bank of Canada

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine On July 28, the First Nations Bank of Canada (FNBC) announced it will provide financing for Lil’wat’s Tseqwtsúqum̓ development in Whistler’s Function Junction, marking the single largest investment made to date under its Indigenous Land Development Program. FNBC did not disclose the precise figure going towards the Nation’s development. The funding package, delivered in partnership with the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), will support Lil’wat Business Group’s (LBG) mixed-use, Indigenous-led, 5.3-acre development, which promises new commercial space and workforce housing at the entrance to Whistler’s industrial core. “We are proud to support the Lil’wat Business Group and the Tseqwtsúqum̓ project, which will not only contribute to the economic resilience of the Lil’wat Nation but also create a lasting impact on the broader…



