Manitoba government poll suggests concerns over health care, crime and immigration

July 31, 2025 123 views

By Steve Lambert The number of Manitobans concerned about crime and public safety has risen steadily, an opinion poll done for the Manitoba government suggests. The Benchmark poll by Leger is commissioned by the province and conducted every few months to gauge public concerns. The latest available survey, done in October and obtained by The Canadian Press under Manitoba’s freedom of information law, suggests affordability and health care remain the most popular concerns. The survey involved an online panel of 818 Manitobans between Oct. 21 and 31. Because online panel polls do not randomly sample the population, they cannot be assigned a margin of error. Three in four respondents cited rising costs as a concern, while 70 per cent cited wait times for health care. Both figures were in the…

