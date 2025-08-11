National News
At Penticton Indian Band, researchers work to find remedy for bighorn sheep disease

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Researchers in the Okanagan are working to find a treatment for a skin disease in yilíkʷlxkn (bighorn sheep), as the animal’s population has been decimated in the region over the past two decades. A sheep pen at Penticton Indian Band (PIB) is the hub of a 12-to-18-month-long research project dedicated to developing a drug for treating Psoroptic mange. The life-threatening skin condition has resulted in “large scale die-offs” when it was introduced to the yilíkʷlxkn population in syilx territories around 20 years ago, explained Mackenzie Clarke, a senior tmixʷ (wildlife) biologist with the Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA). “There was some really severe mange being seen in the population,” said Clarke. “They’ve had it for a number of years now, but we’re still…

