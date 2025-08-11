National News
A heat wave scorches parts of Europe and fans wildfire threat in France

August 11, 2025

By Thomas Adamson PARIS (AP) — A heat wave gripped parts of Europe on Monday, sending temperatures up to 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 Fahrenheit) in southern France and increasing risks of wildfires in wine country, while Bulgaria suffered blazes along its southern borders as Hungary saw record-breaking weekend temperatures and fires caused evacuations in Turkey’s northwest. Scientists say Europe is becoming the world’s fastest-warming continent. According to the U.K.-based Carbon Brief, 2025 is predicted to be the second- or third-warmest year on record. Europe’s land temperatures have risen about 2.3 C above pre-industrial levels, nearly twice the global rate, intensifying heat waves, the EU’s Copernicus climate service reports. EU data show burned area across the continent is already far above the long-term average this summer, with major outbreaks in Spain,…

