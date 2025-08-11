National News
ticker

Extended heat warning issued for GEPH region starting August 11, 2025

August 11, 2025 168 views

August 11, 2025-The acting medical officer of health for Grand Erie Public Health is issuing an extended heat alert for the Grand Erie Public Health region (Brantford-Brant and Haldimand-Norfolk), effective August 11, 2025. An extended heat warning is issued when the daytime temperatures are expected to reach at least 31 degrees Celsius with overnight temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius for three or more days, or when the humidex is expected to reach 40 for three or more days. The warning will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued. While everyone is at risk from extreme heat, older adults, infants and young children, people with chronic illnesses, those working outdoors, and those without adequate housing or air conditioning are at greater risk of heat related illnesses. Symptoms of heat stroke and other heat related illnesses include: Dizziness or fainting Nausea or vomiting…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

SCAM ALERT: Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) Text Messages

August 11, 2025 190

BRANT COUNTY, ONT-Brant County is warning residents  fraudulent text messages related to Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) …

Read more
National News

At Penticton Indian Band, researchers work to find remedy for bighorn sheep disease

August 11, 2025 249

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Researchers in the Okanagan are working to find…

Read more