National News
ticker

SCAM ALERT: Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) Text Messages

August 11, 2025 190 views

BRANT COUNTY, ONT-Brant County is warning residents  fraudulent text messages related to Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE)  penalty orders or parking tickets are circulating.  The County of Brant does not send text messages regarding ASE penalty orders or parking infractions. Official penalty notices are sent by mail only. If you receive a text message claiming to be from the County about a speeding ticket or fine, do not click any links or provide personal information. These messages are not legitimate and may be part of a phishing scam. To learn more about the County’s Automated Speed Enforcement program, visit brant.ca/ASE Let’s work together to keep our community safe—both on the roads and online….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Extended heat warning issued for GEPH region starting August 11, 2025

August 11, 2025 169

August 11, 2025–The acting medical officer of health for Grand Erie Public Health is issuing an extended heat alert…

Read more
National News

At Penticton Indian Band, researchers work to find remedy for bighorn sheep disease

August 11, 2025 249

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Researchers in the Okanagan are working to find…

Read more