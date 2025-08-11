SCAM ALERT: Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) Text Messages

BRANT COUNTY, ONT-Brant County is warning residents fraudulent text messages related to Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) penalty orders or parking tickets are circulating. The County of Brant does not send text messages regarding ASE penalty orders or parking infractions. Official penalty notices are sent by mail only. If you receive a text message claiming to be from the County about a speeding ticket or fine, do not click any links or provide personal information. These messages are not legitimate and may be part of a phishing scam. To learn more about the County’s Automated Speed Enforcement program, visit brant.ca/ASE Let’s work together to keep our community safe—both on the roads and online….



