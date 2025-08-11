B.C. First Nation wins rights, title along Fraser River’s south arm in Lower Mainland

A Vancouver Island First Nation has won back fishing rights and title for part of the land its ancestors used as a summer home in the Lower Mainland, despite opposition by two other Indigenous communities. A B.C. Supreme Court judge says in a written decision posted Friday that the Cowichan Tribes have established fishing rights on the Fraser River and title to a portion of almost 7 1/2 square kilometres of land they claimed on Lulu Island in Richmond, B.C. The Musqueam and Tsawwassen First Nations, along with the federal and provincial governments, the City of Richmond and the Vancouver-Fraser Port Authority all opposed the claim during the 513-day trial. Justice Barbara Young ruled that land titles grants issued by the Canadian and B.C. governments to others “are defective and…



