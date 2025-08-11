Métis Nation British Columbia declines to attend PM’s Bill C-5 summit after ‘disappointing’ observer invite

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca OTTAWA, ONT. — A meeting with the federal government and Métis Nations of Canada did not have representatives from British Columbia at the table. A press release on Wednesday, August 6th from the Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) says the Nation decided not to attend the Métis summit on the Building Canada Act with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa on Thursday, August 7th. The statement said MNBC was only asked to sit in the meeting as an “online observer,” which it branded a “disappointing step backwards” in the relationship between the Nation and the federal government. MNBC president Walter Mineault, who is from Dawson Creek, said the Nation “has committed to collaborating with Canada to address challenges, seize opportunities and uphold…



