National News
ticker

Powwow lifestyle showcased in full-length film debut for First Nations director

August 11, 2025 48 views

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Hayley Morin recalls that some of her fondest childhood memories include attending the annual powwow on her First Nation. Morin, 29, is a member of Enoch Cree Nation in Alberta. Though she has produced various short films during her career, Morin is excited about the upcoming release of her full-length film as a director. Her film, Under The Arbor, will premiere across Canada on CBC Gem starting on Aug. 15. And those who live in Alberta and British Columbia will be able to watch the film on their local CBC Television channels on Aug. 16. The film follows dancers, singers, performers and families who take part in powwows in Alberta. “My family wasn’t the most involved in powwow growing up,” Morin said….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

At Penticton Indian Band, researchers work to find remedy for bighorn sheep disease

August 11, 2025 42

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Researchers in the Okanagan are working to find…

Read more
National News

A heat wave scorches parts of Europe and fans wildfire threat in France

August 11, 2025 41

By Thomas Adamson PARIS (AP) — A heat wave gripped parts of Europe on Monday, sending…

Read more