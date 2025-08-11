Powwow lifestyle showcased in full-length film debut for First Nations director

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Hayley Morin recalls that some of her fondest childhood memories include attending the annual powwow on her First Nation. Morin, 29, is a member of Enoch Cree Nation in Alberta. Though she has produced various short films during her career, Morin is excited about the upcoming release of her full-length film as a director. Her film, Under The Arbor, will premiere across Canada on CBC Gem starting on Aug. 15. And those who live in Alberta and British Columbia will be able to watch the film on their local CBC Television channels on Aug. 16. The film follows dancers, singers, performers and families who take part in powwows in Alberta. “My family wasn’t the most involved in powwow growing up,” Morin said….



