Chiefs heard little or nothing about Bill 5 consultation sessions

August 11, 2025 86 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY — Indigenous consultations relating to the controversial Bill 5 were scheduled for Friday in the Lakehead, but who was consulted and where the sessions took place are unclear. Newswatch contacted several First Nations chiefs who said they were not aware of the sessions. Aroland Chief Sonny Gagnon and Marten Falls First Nation Chief Bruce Achneepineskum said they were not informed of the consultation sessions. Eabametoong Chief Solomon Atlookan said by text message that he “arrived too late” for the meetings. Aroland, Marten Falls and Eabametoong are all First Nations in or near the mineral-rich Ring of Fire region that the province wants to declare a “special economic zone” under Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy…

