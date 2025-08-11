NDP names potential candidate for Kluane

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News A former White River First Nation council member is seeking the nomination to run for the Yukon NDP in the upcoming territorial election for the district of Kluane. John VanderMeer’s intention to run for election was announced by the Yukon NDP on Aug. 7 via press release. VanderMeer is a citizen of White River First Nation, and the president of the First Nation’s development corporation Copper Niisüü Limited Partnership. The Partnership recently launched a solar power installation in Beaver Creek, allowing the community to shift from diesel to renewable sources for its electricity. VanderMeer also sits on the Yukon Police Council, per the release. According to the Council’s webpage, the Council liaises between Yukoners, the territorial justice department, and the Yukon…



