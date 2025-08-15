National News
Rain on the way after Vancouver Island wildfire grows by more than half

A forecast of up to 40 millimetres of rain is expected to help firefighters battling a wildfire that has been raging near Port Alberni on Vancouver Island this week. The Mount Underwood fire that has triggered evacuation orders and alerts measured more than 34 square kilometres on Thursday, about 58 per cent larger than the day before. The fire had displayed some of the most extreme types of activity this week, racing up hillsides and setting the forest crown ablaze. But an update from the BC Wildfire Service on Thursday said crews working the blaze overnight saw “moderate” fire behaviour, as cooler temperatures and higher humidity moved into the area. The update said southwest winds would “continue to push the fire in a northeasterly direction,” which is away from urban…

