Temporary barriers spared Alaska’s capital from severe flooding. A long-term solution is elusive

August 15, 2025 121 views

By Gene Johnson, Claire Rush And Cedar Attanasio The glacial flooding that sent residents of Alaska’s capital city scrambling this week has become an annual ordeal for those who live along the picturesque river that winds from the nearby Mendenhall Glacier. This year, a giant wall of reinforced sandbags erected with the help of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held back the worst of the flooding in Juneau, to residents’ great relief. The damage was nothing like what happened the last two years, when flooding was rampant and some homes washed away. But the wall is merely a temporary barrier. The effort to devise a permanent solution is complicated by what scientists don’t yet know about how human-caused global warming will impact the yearly outbursts of water from an…

