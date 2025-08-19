National News
Inuvik wind turbine access road still under construction

August 19, 2025 148 views

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Work on the Inuvik High Point Wind Project access road is still underway, three years after shovels first hit the ground. Completion of the road has been on hold while ongoing issues are before the courts, Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) communications manager Doug Prendergast told NNSL media on Aug. 12 “There is still additional work remaining to complete the access road to the standard that was built into the original contract,” he said. “Completion of the road from raw roadbed to gravel surface will occur once all remaining legal issues have been resolved. “The original contract price to construct the access road was $9.8 million. As the result of ongoing litigation, NTPC cannot discuss the value of payments made to…

