B.C. Métis Nation suspends president over complaints about behaviour

Métis Nation British Columbia says it has suspended its president over allegations of behaviour “inconsistent” with the group’s policies. The community organization says in a release that its executive committee decided to suspend Walter Mineault due to the complaints and information from the public. Mineault, who was elected last year, did not respond to a message over social media and could not immediately be reached for comment. Métis Nation British Columbia says the suspension is to protect its “integrity and reputation,” and it will begin a review of Mineault’s tenure before reaching a final decision on his future with the group. The nation declined a request for further comment. The organization voted last November to leave the Métis National Council due to what it called a governance structure that granted…
