National News
ticker

B.C. Métis Nation suspends president over complaints about behaviour

August 19, 2025 144 views

Métis Nation British Columbia says it has suspended its president over allegations of behaviour “inconsistent” with the group’s policies. The community organization says in a release that its executive committee decided to suspend Walter Mineault due to the complaints and information from the public. Mineault, who was elected last year, did not respond to a message over social media and could not immediately be reached for comment. Métis Nation British Columbia says the suspension is to protect its “integrity and reputation,” and it will begin a review of Mineault’s tenure before reaching a final decision on his future with the group. The nation declined a request for further comment. The organization voted last November to leave the Métis National Council due to what it called a governance structure that granted…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

 Michael LOCKYER
National News

ROPE Squade issues Canada Wide Warrant for federal offender Michael Lockyer

August 19, 2025 48

 Michael LOCKYER Hamilton, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s…

Read more
National News

Quebec government tries to ease growing tension over forestry blockades

August 19, 2025 66

Two Quebec ministers are meeting with First Nations communities amid rising tensions around forestry blockades in…

Read more