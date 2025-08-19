Canmore abstract artist selected for world-class London art show

By Leah Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook CANMORE — With two hours left before the deadline, Canmore artist Stephen Bend pressed submit on his application to the renowned London Art Biennale — an international event featuring a collection of museum-quality contemporary artwork. Selected as one of 350 artists from over 10,000 applicants, Bend’s piece, “Passion Ascending”, hung on the walls of the historic Old Town Hall in Chelsea, London, from July 16-20. “When I think about it, I was very emotional. [I was in] total shock … overwhelmed with emotion and the first thing I did was call [my son], Chris,” said Bend, recalling the moment he found out his piece was accepted. A gift to his wife, Bend’s “Passion Ascending” is an abstract oil painting celebrating…



