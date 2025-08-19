Province finalizing teacher competency standards

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press Manitoba’s independent education commissioner will have new powers to field and probe complaints about teacher performance in time for back-to-school season. Following a mid-summer consultation process that critics are calling “hurried,” the Education Department is finalizing teacher competency standards for Sept. 2. A draft version suggests teachers must be knowledgeable about the curriculum, committed to student success and positive collegiality, foster a safe and inclusive environment and respect Indigenous people, languages and cultures. The approved list will replace a patchwork of expectations currently released by unions and employers. “If I was a new teacher starting out, I think it would be reassuring to me to know what the standard is across the province,” said Bobbi Taillefer, who oversees the new…
