OPP investigate Highway 403 accident that sent four people to hospital

BRANT COUNTY, ON – The Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a Highway 403 West accident that saw a single-vehicle becoming airborn before rolling and coming to rest on its roof. OPP said the accident occurred at about 12:35 a.m. on Highway 403 West just east of Garden Avenue Aug., 19, 2025. Emergency services responded to scene and found a vehicle had left the highway via the north shoulder and become airborne before rolling and coming to rest on its roof. The driver, a 21-year-old man, and three passengers, a 19-year-old woman, 20-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were all transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision. Highway 403 West remained open east of Garden Avenue while the…
Related Posts
ROPE Squade issues Canada Wide Warrant for federal offender Michael Lockyer
August 19, 2025 48
Michael LOCKYER Hamilton, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s…
Quebec government tries to ease growing tension over forestry blockades
August 19, 2025 66
Two Quebec ministers are meeting with First Nations communities amid rising tensions around forestry blockades in…