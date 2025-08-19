OPP investigate Highway 403 accident that sent four people to hospital

BRANT COUNTY, ON – The Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a Highway 403 West accident that saw a single-vehicle becoming airborn before rolling and coming to rest on its roof. OPP said the accident occurred at about 12:35 a.m. on Highway 403 West just east of Garden Avenue Aug., 19, 2025. Emergency services responded to scene and found a vehicle had left the highway via the north shoulder and become airborne before rolling and coming to rest on its roof. The driver, a 21-year-old man, and three passengers, a 19-year-old woman, 20-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were all transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision. Highway 403 West remained open east of Garden Avenue while the…



