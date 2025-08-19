Six Nations Police arrest three, after drugs and weapons found in vehicle search

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Three people are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges after Six Nations Police (SNP) searched a vehicle at a traffic stop on Sour Springs Road Aug., 13th. The Six Nations Drug Enforcement Unit officers arrested three people travelling in the vehicle who were wanted on outstanding warrants. During the arrest police said they spotted illicit drugs in plain view. During a search of the vehicle Six Nations office seized a Glock handgun with an extended magazine containing 33 rounds of ammunition, bulk drugs including cocaine, crack cocaine, hydromorphone and methamphetamine. hydromorphone pills. Six Nations Police have jointly charged three Ohsweken residents – a 28-year-old male and two females ages 35 and 38 – with: possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl; possession for…



