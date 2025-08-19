Family, community mourn 8-year-old Toronto boy killed by stray bullet while in bed

By Natasha Baldin An eight-year-old Toronto boy killed by a stray bullet while he was in bed with his family is being remembered as a compassionate and fearless child as the community prepares to hold a vigil in his memory later this week. JahVai Roy was killed in his home in the city’s north end early Saturday morning in what police have called a “cowardly act.” Marcell Wilson, a friend of the family, said they are still in shock and trying to make sense of the death while making arrangements to bury the boy. Wilson described JahVai as “a genuinely good, happy, compassionate, kind, curious child,” who always made sure to look after his mom and his two siblings. “He was the type of boy that wanted to climb a…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice