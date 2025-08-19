Black bear killed by vehicle in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

By Nora O’Malley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Long Beach, BC – Parks Canada is reminding drivers to slow down after a black bear was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 10 in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. The bear was hit on the Pacific Rim Highway 4, in the middle of the day, just north of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations community of Ty-Histanis. “The driver of the vehicle involved is unknown,” said Todd Windle, Parks Canada human-wildlife coexistence team lead, in an email statement. “There is no charge for accidentally striking wildlife with a vehicle. If, however, a driver was found to be speeding, driving recklessly, or intentionally harming wildlife, related charges could apply. In this case, as noted, the driver remains unidentified,” Windle continued. Parks Canada…



