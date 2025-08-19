National News
ticker

Black bear killed by vehicle in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

August 19, 2025 70 views

By Nora O’Malley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Long Beach, BC – Parks Canada is reminding drivers to slow down after a black bear was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 10 in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. The bear was hit on the Pacific Rim Highway 4, in the middle of the day, just north of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations community of Ty-Histanis. “The driver of the vehicle involved is unknown,” said Todd Windle, Parks Canada human-wildlife coexistence team lead, in an email statement. “There is no charge for accidentally striking wildlife with a vehicle. If, however, a driver was found to be speeding, driving recklessly, or intentionally harming wildlife, related charges could apply. In this case, as noted, the driver remains unidentified,” Windle continued. Parks Canada…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

 Michael LOCKYER
National News

ROPE Squade issues Canada Wide Warrant for federal offender Michael Lockyer

August 19, 2025 48

 Michael LOCKYER Hamilton, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s…

Read more
National News

Quebec government tries to ease growing tension over forestry blockades

August 19, 2025 66

Two Quebec ministers are meeting with First Nations communities amid rising tensions around forestry blockades in…

Read more