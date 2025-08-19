National News
ticker

Quebec government tries to ease growing tension over forestry blockades

August 19, 2025 66 views

Two Quebec ministers are meeting with First Nations communities amid rising tensions around forestry blockades in the province. Natural Resources Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina and Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière are meeting with three Atikamekw communities in Quebec’s Mauricie region, roughly 200 kilometres north of Montreal. Blanchette Vézina says she’s “very concerned” about the situation in the region, where there have been tense standoffs between protesters and forestry workers in recent days. An Indigenous rights group has organized a series of blockades in recent months that have disrupted operations for some in the forestry industry. The group is protesting a new bill that would divide public forests into zones designated for conservation, multi-purpose use or forestry. Some Indigenous leaders say the bill infringes on their rights and the Quebec government…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

 Michael LOCKYER
National News

ROPE Squade issues Canada Wide Warrant for federal offender Michael Lockyer

August 19, 2025 48

 Michael LOCKYER Hamilton, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s…

Read more
National News

Black bear killed by vehicle in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

August 19, 2025 71

By Nora O’Malley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Long Beach, BC – Parks Canada is reminding drivers…

Read more