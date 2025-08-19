National News
ROPE Squade issues Canada Wide Warrant for federal offender Michael Lockyer

August 19, 2025 48 views
 Michael LOCKYER

 Michael LOCKYER Hamilton, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of his Statutory Release. Michael LOCKYER is described as male white, 36 years of age, 6’2” (188cm), 200 lbs (91 kgs) with brown hair and green eyes. LOCKYER has a Tattoo of a Broken Heart on his right hand, and a Flower and Star on his right arm. Michael LOCKYER is serving a 7-year, 10-month and 7-day sentence for; Sex Assault X4 The offender is known to frequent Hamilton, Brantford, Simcoe and Delhi, Ontario. Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at…

