Chiefs down host Lakers to take 2-0 series lead in MSL final

August 20, 2025 76 views
The Six Nations Chiefs (in white jerseys) earned a road victory in Game 2 of their MSL final against the Peterborough Lakers on Tuesday night. Photo by Darryl Smart.

By Sam Laskaris Writer Halfway there. Thanks to an 11-7 road victory over the Peterborough Lakers on Tuesday night, the Six Nations Chiefs now find themselves up 2-0 in their best-of-seven Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) championship final. Six Nations had kicked off the series with an 11-6 home triumph in the series opener held Sunday at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA). The Chiefs, the two-time defending national Mann Cup champions, will now host Game 3 on Thursday. The opening faceoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. If Six Nations manages to also register a W on Thursday, the local squad will then be looking for a series sweep in Game 4, set for Saturday at 7 p.m. in Peterborough. This year’s MSL champs will travel to British Columbia for the best-of-seven…

