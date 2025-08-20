bbno$, the Beaches warn approaching TikTok Canada closure will hurt homegrown artists

By Alex Nino Gheciu In 2021, a TikTok of Canadian rapper bbno$ raising his eyebrows to the beat of his single “Edamame” started gaining traction — and eventually changed the course of his career. The platform’s Canadian team suggested he recreate the clip with a safari-themed filter, then helped push it globally. “When that happened, the song just skyrocketed,” he says of the track, which features Indonesian rapper Rich Brian and went six-times Platinum in various countries. bbno$ is among several Canadian artists worried about losing social media support that can make or break their careers as TikTok prepares to comply with a federal order to shut down its operations in Canada. For Canadian musicians, TikTok can be as vital as radio play once was. Its algorithm lets songs leap…