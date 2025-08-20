National News
Quebec government renews promise to make changes to forestry reform bill

August 20, 2025 82 views

The Quebec government is renewing its promise to modify a forestry bill that has provoked blockades and growing tension in the province. Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière said Tuesday evening that the forestry reform bill must be amended to take into account the rights of First Nations. His social media statement came after a six-hour meeting with First Nations leaders and representatives of the forest industry. He and Natural Resources Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina are expected to meet today with the Assembly of First Nations Quebec–Labrador and the office of Premier François Legault. The legislation would designate certain areas of public land as forestry zones, but Indigenous leaders say it infringes on their rights. A series of blockades in recent months in opposition to the bill has disrupted operations for…

