Cleared NAN deputy grand chief says misconduct allegations were for ‘questioning of process’

August 20, 2025 78 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — The deputy grand chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation who was recently cleared of misconduct allegations says they centred around him questioning how the organization conducts business. Bobby Narcisse was cleared of misconduct by an independent investigation, the final report of which was presented in closed session on Aug. 13 to NAN’s chiefs-in-assembly at the 2025 Keewaywin Conference. The territorial organization first received the investigator’s report in June, at which point all restrictions on Narcisse and his performing of his official duties were lifted. “They centred around governance issues across Nishnawbe Aski Nation, how we run the corporation,” Narcisse told Dougall Media in an interview on Tuesday, adding that the conduct violations he was accused, and subsequently cleared of, “centred…

