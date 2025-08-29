National News
Community rallies in downtown Toronto after stray bullet kills Wiikwemkoong boy

August 29, 2025 138 views

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor TORONTO—The name of eight-year-old JahVai Roy carried across Nathan Phillips Square last Friday, August 22, lifted in chants, songs and sobs. Just days before, the boy had been lying in bed beside his mother in their North York apartment when a stray bullet tore through the walls of his home and into his small body. JahVai, described by family and friends as compassionate, fearless and tender-hearted, was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after 12:30 am on Saturday, August 16. Toronto police say gunshots were fired outside the building on Martha Eaton Way near Trethewey Drive, and a white Acura believed to be linked to the shooting fled the scene. Police have released images of the vehicle and are appealing…

