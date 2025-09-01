Archeology field schools to continue in 2026 at Tse’k’wa historic cave

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — The road to a career in archeology at the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) will continue to run through Charlie Lake until at least 2026. The Tse’k’wa Heritage Society, located in the area, announced a third field school to take place in the area of its cave during the Archeology Night Out on Wednesday, August 27th at Treaty 8 Tribal Association offices in Fort St. John. A field school provides practical on-location instruction in archeological methods such as excavation, surveying and mapping. Previously, the Tse’k’wa National Historic Site, a cave with roots tracing back to the Ice Age, has hosted field schools in 2022 and 2024. The property is owned wholly by Doig River First Nation (DRFN),…



