National News
ticker

Archeology field schools to continue in 2026 at Tse’k’wa historic cave

September 1, 2025 182 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — The road to a career in archeology at the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) will continue to run through Charlie Lake until at least 2026. The Tse’k’wa Heritage Society, located in the area, announced a third field school to take place in the area of its cave during the Archeology Night Out on Wednesday, August 27th at Treaty 8 Tribal Association offices in Fort St. John. A field school provides practical on-location instruction in archeological methods such as excavation, surveying and mapping. Previously, the Tse’k’wa National Historic Site, a cave with roots tracing back to the Ice Age, has hosted field schools in 2022 and 2024. The property is owned wholly by Doig River First Nation (DRFN),…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations actor Graham Greene, known for role in “Dances With Wolves,’ dies at 73

September 2, 2025 28

By Cassidy McMackon Oscar-nominated Six Nations of the Grand River /Canadian actor Graham Greene, who broke…

Read more
National News

Warming temperatures affect glaciers’ ability to store meltwater, contributing to rising sea levels

September 2, 2025 29

By Danielle Halle and Wesley Van Wychen In higher elevations, firn, frozen water that is something…

Read more