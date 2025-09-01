National News
What it could mean for the Fed to lose its independence

September 1, 2025 183 views

By Christopher Rugaber WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire a member of the Federal Reserve’s governing board has raised alarms among economists and legal experts who see it as the biggest threat to the central bank’s independence in decades. The consequences could impact most Americans’ everyday lives: Economists worry that if Trump gets what he wants — a loyal Fed that sharply cuts short-term interest rates — the result would likely be higher inflation and, over time, higher borrowing costs for things like mortgages, car loans and business loans. Trump on Monday sought to fireLisa Cook, the first Black woman appointed to the Fed’s seven-member governing board. It was the first time in the Fed’s 112-year history that a president has tried to fire a governor. Trump…

