Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated pouring $98 million into housing

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated has approved $98 million in spending on housing after receiving the money from the federal government’s Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy, according to an Aug. 29 press release. Housing will be prioritized for women and children fleeing violence; Elders; and youth in crisis, according to Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI), which held a board of directors meeting in Kinngait this week. “Members noted a 46 per cent increase in project spending, with significant investments in Inuktut revitalization, community infrastructure, housing, the Inuit Health Survey, post-secondary education, tuberculosis care, and suicide prevention initiatives,” the NTI press release states. In the same board meeting, NTI learned that the Nunavut Trust will pay out $92.9 million this year, more…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice