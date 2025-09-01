Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated pouring $98 million into housing

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated has approved $98 million in spending on housing after receiving the money from the federal government’s Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy, according to an Aug. 29 press release. Housing will be prioritized for women and children fleeing violence; Elders; and youth in crisis, according to Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI), which held a board of directors meeting in Kinngait this week. “Members noted a 46 per cent increase in project spending, with significant investments in Inuktut revitalization, community infrastructure, housing, the Inuit Health Survey, post-secondary education, tuberculosis care, and suicide prevention initiatives,” the NTI press release states. In the same board meeting, NTI learned that the Nunavut Trust will pay out $92.9 million this year, more…
Related Posts
Six Nations actor Graham Greene, known for role in “Dances With Wolves,’ dies at 73
September 2, 2025 29
By Cassidy McMackon Oscar-nominated Six Nations of the Grand River /Canadian actor Graham Greene, who broke…
Warming temperatures affect glaciers’ ability to store meltwater, contributing to rising sea levels
September 2, 2025 29
By Danielle Halle and Wesley Van Wychen In higher elevations, firn, frozen water that is something…