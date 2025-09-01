Tourism operators’ bottom line burned by another summer of wildfires

By Lauren Krugel Fewer tourists are coming to Jasper, Alta., than usual this year, but it’s not for a lack of people eager to visit the picturesque Rocky Mountain town. Numbers are about as good as they can be, considering about one-fifth of the town’s overnight accommodations burned when a ferocious wildfire swept through last summer, said Tourism Jasper CEO Tyler Riopel. “There’s about as many people visiting Jasper this summer as we have overnight accommodations for, so I say it’s a win,” he said. “We’re seeing between a 16- and 20-per-cent actual visitor number reduction overall, and that is 100 per cent directly attributed to the loss in fixed-roof accommodations and campgrounds.” Spots that are available are almost entirely full, Riopel said, adding the squeeze is likely to last…



