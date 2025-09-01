Sam Laskaris, Turtle Island News contributing writer, receives Excellence in Journalism Award

Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige presents Sam Laskaris with his Excellence in Journalism Award. Turtle Island News is pleased to announce that its sports writer Sam Laskaris has been chosen as the 2025 Debwewin Citation winner. The award is presented by the Anishinabek Nation for Excellence in Journalism. It recognizes excellence in reporting or storytelling about Anishinabek issues Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate of 39 First Nations across Ontario Sam was presented with the award on Aug. 28 at Casino Rama Resort in Chippewas of Rama First Nation during the Anishinabek Evening of Excellence ceremony Sam is a veteran journalist and sports writer and has been a contributing writer to Turtle Island News for over a decade. We congratulate him on his award….



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice