Chiefs of Ontario stage three-day wellness conference in Toronto

By Sam Laskaris Writer Various First Nations leaders and community workers from across the province converged in Toronto this past week. They attended the First Nations Community Wellness Conference, which was held at the Royal York Fairmont from Aug. 19-21. The conference, organized by the Chiefs of Ontario, was subtitled “Braiding Our Knowledge Bundles: Weaving the Knowledge of our Ancestors”. Besides networking opportunities, the conference also included various panels and workshops. The goal was to have a collaborative setting where people from different sectors could come together with the hopes of improving community wellness in First Nations throughout the province. The conference programming included a lunch session on the opening day featuring Marit Stiles, the leader of Ontario’s New Democratic Party (NDP). Stiles, the official opposition party leader, started off…
