Six Nations Elected Councillors brief community on issues

Six Nations committees updated the community about ongoing projects including economic development agreements, illegal dumping and data collection and usage. Committee chairs gave their updates at Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC’s) General Council meeting on August 26. Councillors and committee chairs reported on agreements with the Six Nations of the Grand River Economic Development Corporation (SNGRDC), the need for a special council meeting on management and funding agreements, and new efforts to strengthen data accessibility for the community. Lands Resources, Wealth Councillor Cynthia Jamieson, chair of the Lands, Resources, Wealth and Economy Committee, said the anniversary of the agreement with SNGRDC is coming up. The agreement was signed in 2013 and the agreement requires SNEC and the corporation’s board to meet on prescribed matters in 2025. Jamieson explained that the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice