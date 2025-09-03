Local News
Police

Six Nations Police tap public in search for wanted individual

September 3, 2025 81 views

OHSWEKEN, ONT. – Six Nations Police is appealing to the public to help locate a wanted individual. Rodney Laforme, 42, of Ohsweken, Ont., is wanted for multiple sexual-related offences. To protect the identify of the victims, no further information will be released at this time. The Criminal Investigations Unit is actively conducting an ongoing investigation and would appreciate assistance with determining Laforme’s whereabouts. Anyone with additional information is urged to call Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit an online tip at crimestoppersbb.com. They may be eligible to receive a cash reward up to $2,000….

