Six Nations uses information in drug fight

By Carly McHugh Writer Six Nations is united in the battle to end drug overdose. It was an evening of remembrance and resolution when the community came together at Veterans Park, to observe International Overdose Awareness Day. The Six Nations Department of Well-Being hosted the fourth-annual event on Wed., Aug. 27, in an effort to end the stigma surrounding overdose and drug-related harms. Members of the community were invited to support each other, raise awareness about the risks of overdose, honour the lost and share hope for individuals and their families battling the effects of harmful drug addiction. Officially marked on Aug. 31, International Overdose Awareness Day is a global campaign aimed at ending the overdose epidemic, as well as acknowledging the grief felt by loved ones of those who…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice