OPP hit second major illicit cannabis operation in Haldimand County, seize $8 million in product

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have seized another major illicit cannabis operation in Haldimand County. OPP, after an eight-month illicit cannabis investigation, have laid charges against five individuals and seized $8 million in illicit cannabis, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants, edibles and vapes, as well as contraband tobacco. It’s the second major seizure in a month. A major OPP investigation in late July led to the arrest of 16 people and seizure of $55 million in illegal cannabis. The latest seizure in October 2024, involving the OPP Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET), in partnership with the Safer Communities Section, Department of Justice and Public Safety New Brunswick, began Project SHORT – an illicit cannabis investigation spanning several provinces. Also involved was the Financial Transactions and Reports…



