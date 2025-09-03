Six Nations Police issued shelter-in-place order in search for gunman

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police (SNP) lifted a shelter-in-place order Saturday, August 30th, for residents along Sixth Line in the area of Onondaga Road after a “disturbance at a residence” that involved at least one, armed suspect, who Turtle Island News has learned, held a gun to a person demanding money. OPP issued public advisories through the morning beginning at about 8 a.m. telling residents in the area to lock their windows and doors and shelter-in-place that an armed suspect was in the area. Drivers were told to avoid the area. Several advisories were issued through the morning as police began searching the area. The community was told to expect a “higher-than-normal police presence.” The OPP area search included drones and dogs that…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice