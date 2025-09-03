SN Polytechnic hoping to start Environmental Science program

Six Nations Polytechnic will apply for funding to start an Environmental Science program with Indigenous knowledge at the core. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) agreed to provide a letter of support for Six Nations Polytechnic’s funding application to develop the program that embeds Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK). At the August 26 General Council meeting, Sarah Scharuda, Development Officer from SNP outlined plans to apply to the Toronto Pearson NEST fund and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) for a combined $100,000 in funding. The funding would be used to hire a program development officer to create the program. The letter of support will be included in the package Scharuda is preparing for ISC’s approval. “We are working on developing environmental science program tools that embed traditional ecological knowledge focused on knowledge and…
