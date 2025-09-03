Editorial
Elected Chief needs to tell us…what have you done lately?

September 3, 2025 93 views

Six Nations Elected Council is quick off the trigger. In fact, if you have watched their online council sessions lately, you will notice before the current elected chief even finishes saying the meeting is over a black screen pops up. It is rare if the current SNEC meetings even go beyond an hour. Sadly, that even applies when they pass the community’s audit, a document showing you the public, how they have been spending your money. And it is all community money no matter what the source. The council members made a pretext of looking at the document for the cameras then quickly passed it. Yet when Turtle Island News asked for a copy of the PUBLIC document, their communications people didn’t bother to respond to the request and neither did…

