Today in History

Sept 3 In 2022, a manhunt was underway for two suspects after a series of stabbings left 10 people dead in Saskatchewan. RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said at least another 15 people had been injured in the attacks on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon. RCMP were looking for 31-year-old Damien Sanderson and 30-year-old Myles Sanderson. Sept 4 In 1886, Geronimo and his Apache forces surrendered to the United States army at Skeleton Canyon, Ariz. In 1995, a splinter group of about 30 members of the Kettle and Stoney Point First Nation occupied the Ipperwash Provincial Park, northeast of Sarnia, Ont., claiming it contained a sacred burial ground. Two days later, one of the protesters, Dudley George, was shot dead by a police officer…

