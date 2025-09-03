Six Nations still in state of emergency, new lodge to be built

Six Nations remains in a state of emergency and Iroquois Lodge residents will remain in Delhi until a new lodge is erected. Six Nations Chief Executive Officer Tracy Brant updated council and the community on services, supports, and ongoing infrastructure work during the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) General Council meeting on August 26. Brant’s report touched on community engagement, data-driven service planning, emergency management, and public works projects currently underway. She acknowledged ongoing challenges with SNEC owned buildings including the lodge and administration building. “We continue to be in a state of emergency,” she said. She said she understands the frustration many residents feel. “The safety and the well-being of our people continues to be the top priority for us. We ask for your continued support and patience as…



