National News
ticker

Chiefs vote down major projects resolutions, say AFN shouldn’t negotiate for them

September 4, 2025 175 views

By Brittany Hobson First Nations chiefs voted down a resolution at their national assembly on Thursday that opponents said would have amounted to an endorsement of the federal government’s major projects legislation. The resolution would have called on Ottawa to include First Nations infrastructure ventures in its push to fast-track major projects. It also would have allowed the Assembly of First Nations to intervene in lawsuits against the legislation. The resolution failed to obtain the required 60 per cent support at the Assembly of First Nations annual general meeting in Winnipeg. The legislation allows the federal government to fast-track major projects it considers to be in the national interest. Prime Minister Mark Carney insists the bill will not sidestep consultations. First Nations say they were not properly consulted when the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

CP NewsAlert: Mountie injured in crash with suspect after mass stabbing in Manitoba

September 4, 2025 171

RCMP say an officer was responding to a mass stabbing on the Hollow River First Nation…

Read more
National News

Accused in jailhouse killing of serial killer Robert Pickton to plead guilty: Crown

September 4, 2025 231

The man accused of killing convicted serial killer Robert Pickton in a jailhouse attack intends to…

Read more