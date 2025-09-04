First Nations educational training service to launch online mental health app for trial run

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A northeast B.C. Indigenous education service will launch an online application dedicated to mental health for a trial run this week as it prepares for a broader launch. Medicine Wheel Training Services, a firm specializing in First Nations education and mental health initiatives, will launch the application later this week, according to its facilitator Bruce McKay. Formerly the Indigenous relations coordinator at Northern Lights College, McKay has also taught in the Yukon and at Calgary’s Bow Valley College. “What I’ve really tried to do with [Medicine Wheel] is to offer opportunities for people in how to decolonize their teaching practices and classrooms,” said McKay. “Most importantly, how to use a medicine wheel journal that focuses on strength-based…



