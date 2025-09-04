National News
Saving lives on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside with Indigenous teachings

September 4, 2025 227 views

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Vancouver, BC – It’s a $10 taxi ride from Vancouver’s Fairmont Waterfront to East Hastings and Main – the epicenter of Canada’s drug poisoning crisis that is disproportionally impacting Indigenous People. At the Aboriginal Front Door Society, kitty corner from historic Carnegie Community Centre and the heart of Downtown Eastside (DTES), hope floats as smoke from a traditional smudging lingers in the room and a team of volunteer outreach workers rallied for a weekly brown bag lunch distribution. Every Wednesday, over 350 souls living on the DTES receive a bologna sandwich, granola bar, fruit cup and juice box. “Food brings us together. It’s part of our teaching,” said James Harry, executive director of the All Nations Outreach Society and a proud Haisla…

