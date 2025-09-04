National News
Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Elder Garry Sault passes

September 4, 2025 187 views

MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT FIRST NATION – The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) announced today  (Sept/. 4, 2025) that well known MCFN Elder Garry Sault passed away September 2, 2025. “It is with profound sadness that the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation announces the passing of beloved Elder Garry Sault, who departed peacefully on the morning of September 2, 2025,” the statement said. The statement said  “Elder Sault was a distinguished Anishinaabe Elder and Knowledge Keeper, a U.S. Navy veteran, and a revered storyteller whose wisdom, warmth, and dedication inspired generations across and beyond the MCFN community.” It spoke of how his deep commitment to cultural education and treaty knowledge   made him an “invaluable guide in understanding our shared histories.” Elder Sault was a keeper of treaty…

