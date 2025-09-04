Five northern Ontario First Nations file human rights complaints over ongoing states of emergency

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet A month after Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation declared a state of emergency over lacking health services, its leaders say Ontario’s failure to respond has left them no choice but to take legal action.Chief and council for the fly-in First Nation of 1,500 people declared a state of emergency on July 31, demanding equitable paramedicine resources and Emergency Medical Services, following the poisoning deaths of two local 14-year-olds. The girls were admitted to the nursing station in the morning but medivac wasn’t able to fly them the 600 kilometres south to Thunder Bay until that evening. Their families said doctors told them the deaths could have been prevented with timely care. KI councillor Jacob Ostaman says Ontario has since taken no action, whatsoever….



