National News
ticker

Five northern Ontario First Nations file human rights complaints over ongoing states of emergency

September 4, 2025 306 views

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet A month after Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation declared a state of emergency over lacking health services, its leaders say Ontario’s failure to respond has left them no choice but to take legal action.Chief and council for the fly-in First Nation of 1,500 people declared a state of emergency on July 31, demanding equitable paramedicine resources and Emergency Medical Services, following the poisoning deaths of two local 14-year-olds. The girls were admitted to the nursing station in the morning but medivac wasn’t able to fly them the 600 kilometres south to Thunder Bay until that evening. Their families said doctors told them the deaths could have been prevented with timely care. KI councillor Jacob Ostaman says Ontario has since taken no action, whatsoever….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

CP NewsAlert: Mountie injured in crash with suspect after mass stabbing in Manitoba

September 4, 2025 172

RCMP say an officer was responding to a mass stabbing on the Hollow River First Nation…

Read more
National News

Accused in jailhouse killing of serial killer Robert Pickton to plead guilty: Crown

September 4, 2025 231

The man accused of killing convicted serial killer Robert Pickton in a jailhouse attack intends to…

Read more